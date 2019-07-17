I have read half of the Mueller Report. (Everyone should read it.). I am appalled at the number of shady/sleazy characters that associated with the Trump campaign. People who are self-promoting, aggrandizing and liars.
So many times I have read these people couldn’t remember, forgot or couldn’t recall. I actually wonder if they have dementia, or maybe that’s the new wording for taking the Fifth Amendment. Emails and data were deleted that could have proven innocence or guilt. (If innocent, why would you delete?). Not once did I read that these characters cared about our country or our citizens.
Most capable CEOs would not have surrounded themselves with the likes of many of these characters. I do question if Donald Trump is capable of differentiating capable from incompetent people.
Steve Wulff
St. Louis
