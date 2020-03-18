Donald Trump has a history of hiring unqualified, incompetent and unethical subordinates. This is based on the number of his hires who are convicted, indicted or otherwise resigned in disgrace. He also has eliminated or not filled key positions in the White House, such as the Global Health Security Team that was part of the National Security Council – a team of professionals in the area of epidemics that should be leading the response to the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Instead, he placed Mike Pence to lead the U.S. response. The same Mike Pence who famously botched Indiana’s response to HIV-AIDS and has said that cigarettes do not cause cancer. That doesn’t give me much confidence in our safety from the virus.
This is especially true when both Trump and Pence speak in glowing terms about having 43 million masks on hand. That’s 43 million masks for 330 million Americans. That’s less than 1 mask for every 15 persons.
I suggest we save those masks for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, as well as people with severe health issues. For the rest of us, I recommend voting to remove this president from office.
C. Wulff
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.