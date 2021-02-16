In the second impeachment trial, Donald Trump’s lead lawyer barely concealed his client’s racism, sexism and anti-Semitism. He directed special vitriol toward Vice President Kamala Harris and House Manager Jamie Raskin.
Attorney Michael Vander Veen endlessly repeated visual images of Harris, essentially depicting a Mammy gone rogue, and portrayed Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, a Jewish man, as morally and professionally bankrupt.
The defense played Trump’s video image of Harris encouraging partisans to “fight” many more times than images of others.
The former president’s counsel accused Raskin of being a liar, engaging in “impeachment lust,” being “intellectually dishonest,” and arguing like “a first-year law student.” Counsel denigrated him as a criminal who “manufactured and doctored evidence,” and engaged in “prosecutorial misconduct.”
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
