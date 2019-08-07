I was pleased to join with a large bipartisan majority to support H. Res 246 to expose the BDS Movement in its attempts to delegitimize the State of Israel.
This bipartisan legislation is an important victory against the BDS movement, which seeks to inflict and encourage economic harm on the State of Israel and its people. BDS not only hurts Israelis of all religions and ethnicities, but also injures the numerous Palestinians employed by Israeli businesses.
I will continue to advocate for a two-state solution that guarantees Israel’s security and recognizes the legitimate right of self-determination for the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state, coexisting in peace and cooperation with all its neighbors.”
My vote stands for the principle that no matter how divided our politics, the protection and support of our ally Israel is a bipartisan trust and should remain as such.
U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay
Washington, D.C.
