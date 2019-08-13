The Trump administration’s expedited removal process authorizes immigration agents to engage in racial profiling and puts the nearly 2 million immigrants living in Illinois at risk of being arbitrarily interrogated and removed from our country. Authorizing immigration agents to bypass a judge and order immigrants to be deported is outrageous, and nothing could be less American than this denial of due process.
The Illinois Attorney General’s office does not request information about immigration or citizenship status from anyone who contacts the office or files a complaint. I encourage individuals to contact our office to report instances of discrimination or harassment by calling our Civil Rights Hotline at 1-877-581-3692.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Via email
