Having marveled at the splendid, state-of-the-art structure being built on Kingshighway across from Forest Park, I ventured just over five minutes further north, finding my eyes falling on a street named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – he who dreamed of bridging the nation's divides – presently draped in dust and decades of despair. Indeed, it seems that throughout many segments of the city, new buildings go up, while in North St. Louis, old buildings fall down. To say that St. Louis is a tale of two cities would hardly be a novel statement. As the city scrambles to save the children, I beseech St. Louis' political leadership to consider what such a routine and explicit demonstration of where investment dollars venture (and avoid!) does to the morale and the minds of little black kids living north of the great Delmar Divide.
Arthurine Harris
St. Louis
(0) comments
