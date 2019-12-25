Republican Governor Mike Parson, who I am sure has excellent health care for himself and his family, shows no empathy for children whose Medicaid coverage has been cut off. Some 100,000 children in Missouri have lost their Medicaid coverage, more than in any other state in the nation, while Missouri is giving General Motors $50 million in incentives for its Wentzville midsize-truck plant.
“So trucks are more important than kids having health care?” asked a child.
I urge anyone reading this letter who has children, grandchildren, nieces, or nephews to vote for Medicaid expansion in Missouri in the November 2020 election.
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
