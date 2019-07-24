It comes as no surprise that Trump and Republicans’ big talk on standing with Venezuelans is a lie. While Democrats in Congress continue the fight to grant protections to Venezuelan families, this administration once again betrays our Latinx communities by not deciding that the atrocities of the Maduro regime don’t warrant protecting the families fleeing for their lives. Trump and Republicans have abandoned Venezuelans today. By not granting TPS to Venezuelans, they are condemning these families. It’s inhuman and it’s cruel, but it is not surprising. Latinx and ally communities everywhere will hold him accountable for this, and vote him out.
Andrew Gillum
Via email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.