In 2018, along with an overwhelming majority of my fellow Missourians, I voted for the Clean Missouri initiative. Clean Missouri took steps to clean up politics in Missouri by reducing the power of special interests and ensuring that a fair, nonpartisan redistricting process prevents gerrymandering following each census.
But there was one group that clearly did not like the move toward transparency, ethics, and accountability in government: incumbent politicians in Jefferson City. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic and the worst economic downturn we’ve seen since the Great Depression, our legislators voted to reverse Clean Missouri in an attempt to reset redistricting rules before our new nonpartisan system could even be used for the first time next year.
What makes it worse is that these legislators are trying to hide this abysmal reversal of the will of people behind a strawman reduction in the lobbyist gift limit and state senate contribution limit. The legislature’s proposed ballot language was so deceptive, in fact, that two courts determined that it had to be re-written.
Gerrymandering makes it so that politicians can choose their voters instead of voters choosing their representatives. That’s not how democracy works. Thankfully, we, the people, still have the power this time. By law, legislators had to get voter approval to gerrymander our districts. We can stop this trick in its tracks this November by voting No on 3.
Brian Earley
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.