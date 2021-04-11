The Constitution gives the power to "We the People," not "We the Politicians." In Missouri, after decades of legislative gerrymandering, we have a self-sustaining Republican super-majority in Jefferson City. They are deliberately overturning the people's will by pushing through laws that will restrict voting times, limit absentee voting, and require specific picture ID's that are really a Jim Crow poll tax. This is happening here and across the country, based on the "big lie" that the last election was stolen - a lie that has been laughed out of every court that has addressed it and rejected by many Republican Governors and Secretaries of State.
Perhaps we can look for guidance from our own Secretary of State who oversees elections? But Eric Schmidt? He sent his staff to a national Republican training session called War Games specifically to try to stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, using your tax dollars to benefit his own political party. So, I am angry - and you should be, too. It is not just Georgia that suffers from voter suppression; it is right here in Missouri, too! And if an initiative petition is your answer, simply look to the Missouri Medicaid Expansion initiative where your legislators are refusing to accept the windfall from the Federal Government to do it!
So, all Missourians who truly believe in the Constitution, the rule of law, and the will of the people should WAKE UP before every freedom you thought you had is only a memory.
Kathryn Chipperfield, St. Louis
