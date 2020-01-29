Mayor Krewson is the worst mayor I have worked for in 48 years as a City of St. Louis employee. She has been about as successful as the Loop Trolley that she is now trying to get Bi-State to take over. There has been one blunder after the next.
She was a major supporter of the Better Together effort whereby her friend, former County Executive Steve Stenger, would have become the leader of St. Louis. He is now in prison. She was a big backer of airport privatization that jeopardized the city' biggest and best asset. That effort finally collapsed in a pile of rubble.
Unable for forge necessary alliances with the Board of Alderman, she has been unable to appoint a slate of freeholders. Also unable to garner necessary aldermanic support, she has turned to the state Legislature to deal with the city residency issue for employees. This should be a locally determined issue.
At the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE), it has been a debacle with an appointment that should never have happened. This agency is still reeling from the disaster she created. In general, her appointments have been has-beens and carryovers from the previous administration. Her top priority when she ran for mayor was fighting crime, and we all know how that has worked out.
James Sahaida
St. Louis
