One of the tragedies of our lives is the COVID-19 pandemic. Who foresaw the eclipse of events that has impacted so many lives?
Sometimes bad things that happen in our lives can create good things. People dying, suicides, spousal abuse, homelessness, unemployment. Yet the grace of God shines through, a beacon of light of His love for everyone.
Doctors, nurses, caregivers, ministries, everyday people are our lifeline. These are the unselfish ones who risk all because they have God in their hearts. As tragic as COVID-19 is, one good thing that has resonated is how we are all in this together. We cannot survive without one another.
Dorothy Dempsey
St. Louis
