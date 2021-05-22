The Biden Administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for younger workers and others not raising children and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all low-income families. He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000+ per child) until 2025.
These steps are important, but Congress must make all the CTC changes permanent, including the credit increase. Columbia University estimates this new CTC will cut child poverty by 45 percent! We can pay for this by asking the wealthy and corporations to finally pay their fair share.
If you could cut child poverty in half, why would you not do it? I urge our representatives Cori Bush to make the new CTC and EITC provisions at 2021 levels permanent in recovery legislation.We will not stop advocating until all America has a chance for success.
Ben Leigh
