While we applaud Governor Parson’s realization that gun violence needs immediate attention, the plan to, as he put it, “get more boots on the ground,” is only a small step needed to curb this epidemic. This small gesture of acknowledgement not only ignores root causes that lead to gun violence, but it ignores that gun violence is increasing throughout all of Missouri. We need action to be taken in every Missouri community, and that should have taken priority in the special session over automobile trade-in tax incentives.
To reduce gun violence tearing apart Missouri’s communities, we need sensible legislation like fixing the loopholes in background checks, red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of those who would do harm to another, and simply requiring training for those who choose to own a firearm to ensure the safety of all Missourians.
Jean Peters Baker
Missouri Democratic Party chair
Kansas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.