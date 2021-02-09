This is a response to a letter from Barbara Hill in the Feb. 4-10 paper. I would like to invite Barbara Hill, from West Plains, to visit St. Louis. We could stop at the city and county boards of elections to show all the precautions taken to ensure only legally registered electors are allowed to vote only once. And all the votes are counted. As a former poll worker, I can assure her that the system is very, very secure.
We could also sit down with some good food and discuss how rural and urban lifestyles are different, but with common needs such as good education and social safety nets for those in need. We are, after all, together in this great American odyssey.
Steve Wulff
Richmond Heights
