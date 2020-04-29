I am comforted to learn the University City Education Foundation is fundraising to continue expanded meal service to families during the COVID-19 crisis. With 22 million Americans now unemployed, families need immediate help.
SNAP, formerly “food stamps,” is our primary defense against hunger. It feeds families when breadwinners can’t work and kids can’t go to school. Economists agree that increasing SNAP benefits will provide a needed financial boost to our struggling economy.
In the next COVID-19 bill, our members of Congress should include a 15 percent increase in the SNAP maximum benefit, increase the minimum SNAP benefit to $30. They should also suspend all administrative rules that would end or cut SNAP benefits.
I encourage our U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with our U.S. Representatives Ann Wagner and Lacy Clay, to work with congressional leaders to enact these provisions and keep them in place until the economy improves.
Cynthia Levin
Town and Country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.