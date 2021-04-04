No white St. Louisan experiences life exactly the same way their Black and Brown neighbors do. We know that statements that seem innocuous to some people can carry the weight of years of white supremacy, oppression, and economic disinvestment when others hear them. We have made missteps and are committed to continuing to listen and learn from our mistakes.
Reconciliation, which is the only viable path forward for our divided city, requires that we must understand the painful impact that some words have and, even if unintentionally, take responsibility, and commit to different behavior.
St. Louis City and East St. Louis have similar challenges and opportunities. Many of our shared struggles are rooted in some of the same reasons, including racism and white flight. We also can capitalize on opportunities together, including our culture, innovation, and advocating for all our residents who deserve to live well and thrive.
Anyone seeking to be Mayor of the City of St. Louis must have an understanding of where we are and how we got here. They must understand the critical importance of committing to represent all marginalized communities even when the going gets rough. Without it, any plan for moving forward risks starting from the wrong place or continuing in the wrong direction.
Christine Ingrassia
Annie Rice
Dan Guenther
Megan Green
Shane Cohn
St. Louis Alderpersons
