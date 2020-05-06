Where are we now after the COVID-19 case at Hogan Street? The media announced in March the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center had a youth testing positive. Since then there have been now six out of 19 youth infected and two staff. They are still being held at the center. Why are the children not being sent home to be with family in this time of pandemic? Mask and gloves are no guarantee against COVID-19 and close unnecessary confinement.
Being subjected to this virus and away from family is inhuman. What assurance do the families have of their youth's health and safety? The February audit at Hogan Street revealed 33 residents at the facility in close quarters with an average stay of 446 days. Just looking at these numbers, my concern is how the youth are being housed, the number of staff per youth and the confinement time. Should this scenario be revisited?
On May 8 at 5 p.m. Metropolitan Congregations United will host a car parade past the Hogan Street Youth Center, 1839 Hogan St. We will let the youth know we see them. We will let the authorities know we see them too. For more information, visit MCUStlouis.org.
Fran Collier
St. Louis
