"When Hurricane Katrina ravaged Blanchard’s native New Orleans" is not an accurate reflection of what happened in NOLA. The failure of the federal levees and walls designed and built by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers ravaged NOLA and that is a greater engineering tragedy than anything mother nature could create. Otherwise, a great article on Terence Blanchard.
Cathy Cole Hightower
Metairie, Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.