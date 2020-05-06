This pandemic is proving that when my neighbor is ill, so am I. When our neighbors lack basic human needs, none of us is safe – medically, physically, emotionally, financially, not even spiritually.
St. Louis has been in crises for decades and most of our leaders, especially elected leaders have fed us the same racist, sexist, superiority. They have sucked the blood from the turnip – taking and taking from city residents while giving away resources through tax incentives, gap financing, TIFs, CIDs – bottom-line greed and no priorities for the health and welfare of our people. Our mayor tried to hand us over to a felon!
For years we’ve had thousands of homeless children in the public-school system, a growing population of people begging, addicted to heroin and a culture of gun love. The crack epidemic ripped at the roots of this community and created fear and anxiety, lots of lost children in its wake.
Will the hearts of our pharaohs ever be changed? When will they ever learn?
Kim Jayne
St. Louis
