When the COVID 19 vaccine first became available in the state of Missouri, I registered with the county I reside in, and with two major hospital chains in my St. Louis community. As a result I receive weekly updates telling me there are over 30,000 persons registered on each of these lists, and there is not enough vaccine for all of us.
Although I am over 65, the weekly email encourages me to find the vaccine elsewhere because no provider anticipates having a vaccine for me any time soon!
Then the state of Missouri announced that teachers are now approved to receive the vaccine. The St. Louis Public School district excitedly shared this information with all of us on teaching staffs in the city. But it doesn’t matter how many times I qualify to be at the front of the vaccination line if there are no vaccines available in St. Louis city or county.
Telling me to research availability online, drive four hours one way to be inoculated; and then repeat the trip for the booster is no solution! The residents of St. Louis city and county pay taxes, too. We, too, are Missourians. Not all of us have the leisure time and transportation means to travel across the state for this vaccine.
Missouri, SHOW ME you care about us all! Get the vaccine out in St. Louis city and county!
Jane Maxfield
St. Louis
