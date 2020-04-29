I thought our president had lost his ability to shock me. I was wrong! I learned that Trump is considering withholding funds to the World Health Organization (WHO). His reason is that the WHO failed to take steps to contain the coronavirus. It should have shut down the parts of China where the virus originated. That is not only wrong; it is cruel.
First of all, the U. S. has never depended on the WHO for its information on the virus. Trump’s own intelligence was warning him as far back as December that the coronavirus was posing a catastrophic threat and urged strong measures. Trump ignored them.
As for shutting down parts of China – that is not possible. China is a sovereign nation. The WHO is not a sovereign power. It may enter a country by invitation only. For countries that do not have the level of health care that exists in the U.S., the WHO is the lifeblood for combatting this disease.
The WHO played a major role to eliminate smallpox in the 1970s and coordinated the fight against Ebola. Had the U.S. listened to the WHO as well as its own intelligence we would not be leading the world in confirmed cases and deaths. Mine is only one voice, but if others read this, please I beg you – in the name of decency: reach out to your elected officials, your religious leaders – even the pope, if you can. Prevent this abomination.
Catherine Stoltz
Belleville
