While there is so much uncertainty about COVID-19 regarding how long the virus will last, there is one thing we all know through the data: more people of color are dying from this virus then other races. Why is this?
William Tate and Kally Xu touch on a few causations of the reason why the virus is so deadly amongst the black population in the health disparities caused by economic and environmental injustice. Higher rates of diabetes and lung and major organ damage make people more vulnerable to this virus.
It’s enlightening to learn the St. Louis County executive and his team are doing more to assist communities at this time that is not just focused on one subject such as sanitizing but rather the entire domino effect this virus is having on families that rely on school systems to not only educate their children but also provide them with meals.
This circumstance is a conundrum of sorts because there are so many ways that a community can be helped. But there is also the harm that can be done to those who want to show up to help, which could result in death. Overall, we have to strive to both stay vigilant and safe while trying to preserve the most vulnerable the best we can.
In the immediate term, younger people need to take steps to prevent passing it to their elders such as recommended hand washing and six-feet social distancing. However, long term, we as a community need to address the social and environmental injustices that are leading to health and economic disparities within the black community.
Trisha Boyle
Via email
