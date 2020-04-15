Transit is essential." That's what CMT said in their letter last week. I wholeheartedly agree. I usually rely on Metro (less recently since I can work from home), and I appreciate our transit workers' and Metro's efforts to keep our system healthy.
Sadly, Bi-State Development refuses to fully protect us. While bus and call-a-ride fares have been suspended, and new safety measures like additional cleaning, masks, and backdoor boarding are in place, Bi-State insists that active fare enforcement will continue on Metrolink.
On March 16, I wrote Taulby Roach, CEO of Bi-State, encouraging them to suspend end fare enforcement. On April 1, he replied that it is "a key component" of their safety plan and will not be suspended.
Fare enforcement involves officers walking the lengths of multiple trains an hour and checking the fare of every passenger on the train. It is frankly impossible to do this with six-foot social distancing, and even one interaction with a coronavirus carrier (which is likely considering asymptomatic cases!) puts hundreds of other transit riders and Bi-State employees at risk. All so that Metro can ensure riders (including many essential workers), are paying their $3 fare for the train.
Even setting aside past issues with fare enforcement on transit (including many anecdotes of racially disparate enforcement I have seen or had shared with me), Roach insists that fare enforcement is key to "safety" on Metro.
But why doesn't our health count as safety?
Please read more and sign our petition: STLtransit.org/coronavirus
Mitch Eagles
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.