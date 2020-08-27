If Angela Walton Mosley is successful in winning election to be Missouri Senate in the November general election and sworn into her first term as a Missouri state senator and her husband, Jay Mosley, is sworn into his third term in the Missouri House of Representatives, they will be the first husband-wife team ever to be elected to and serve in the Missouri Legislature at the same time.
Angela received the Democratic nomination in the August primary and faces token opposition from a Libertarian in the heavily Democratic 13th State Senate District. Angela is the daughter of former seven-term Missouri State Representative Elbert A Walton Jr. Her stepmother, Juanita Head Walton, and sister, Rochelle Walton Gray, both previously served four terms each in the Missouri House of Representatives as well.
Her brother-in-law, Alan Gray, will be sworn in to his third term along with Angela and Jay as well. That historic occasion will occur at noon on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Mark the date in your calendar and be in the Missouri State Capital Building in Jefferson City to witness history
