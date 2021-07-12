The African Methodist Episcopal Church, established in 1787 and the world’s oldest Protestant denomination created by persons of African descent, had held a conference each four years since 1816.
Its 51st Quadrennial Session, which was pushed back a year because of COVID-19, convened last week in Orlando, Florida and its review of laws and policies made national news.
Delegates from across the world delegates discussed racial issues, voting rights and the Black Lives Matter movement. Church vowed words will become action.
“Our church claims to have the issue of justice in its DNA,” Senior Bishop Adam J. Richardson Jr said. “It will come up in sermons, it will come up in reports,” the Associated Press reported.
AME Church bishops also released a statement addressing Critical Race Theory and systemic racism in a global context.
“We acknowledge the current controversy around Critical Race Theory and acknowledge that healing can only begin when the traumas of the past are recognized,” the bishops wrote.
“In African Methodism, our strategy will be informed by the notion that racism is the root evil and that ending racism is one of our highest priorities. We need partners in the fight against race inspired ills that continue to cry out against inequities beyond the borders of the USA.
“We must signal to public officials that the actions taken are more important than the proclamations made.”
Ravi Perry, chair of the Howard University political science department, urged the denomination to repeal its opposition to same-sex marriage.
Similar debates in several historically white denominations. The Presbyterian Church (in America) and the Episcopal Church have authorized their clergy to officiate same-sex marriages. This issue and ordaining gay clergy members are also being debated in the United Methodist Church, which has many Black members.
“If any Black church is going to do this first, it’s going to be the AME Church,” Perry said. “My hope is the AME Church will remember its social inclusion roots.”
Many African and Asian delegates voted with conservate American delegates during the United Methodist Church gathering in St. Louis two years ago to defeat the proposals. This will most likely lead to a split into two separate churches in 2022.
An immediate repeal of the AME’s stance was voted down, but Richardson said there is “an evolution underway that mirrors trends in broader society.”
“The more we have families being supportive, and mothers and fathers who are standing with their children.”
