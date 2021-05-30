Anthony Brown and his group therAPy lead the way with eight 2021 Stellar Award nominations, with the ceremony returning to a live format on July 10 in Nashville.
Their album, 2econd Wind: Ready garnered seven – including Album of the Year and Producer of the Year. The best-selling project features the Billboard No. 1 Gospel Airplay chart hits, “This Week” and “Blessings on Blessings.”
The group’s digital EP, Stuck in the House: The Pandemic Projec, which features their current Top 20 hit “Help,” earned graphic designer Brik Liam a nomination in the Recorded Music Packaging of the Year category
R&B star PJ Morton’s all-star inspirational album, Gospel According to PJ, earned five nominations, including Special Event Album of the Year. Morton’s Billboard Gospel Airplay No. 1 single, “All in His Plan,” featuring Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary, earned a Song of the Year nomination.
VaShawn Mitchell’s first holiday album, Home for Christmas, includes the all-year round track, “He Got Up,” is one of his three nominations.
Joining Brown as Artist of the Year nominees are Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music and Pastor Mike Jr.
Vying for Song of the Year are “All in His Plan” by Le'Andria Johnson and Mary Mary; “Man of your word” by Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess, Chandler Moore and Tony Brown; “Movin' On” by Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard and Terrell Demetrius Wilson; “Nobody Like Jesus” by Lisa Knowles Smith, James Fortune, AyRon Lewis and David Dickinson; “Something Has to Break (Live) by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Valencia Sheard, J. Drew Sheard II, Jonathan Smith and Mia Fields.
To view all 2021 Stellar Award categories and nominees, visit www.thestellarawards.com/2021nominees.html.
