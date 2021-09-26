As someone who has come to Christ as a, hopefully, mature adult, I’m challenged as ministers Bible study leaders and others of faith talk about becoming a mature Christian.
The challenge is in knowing what it means to mature as a person and applying some of those same principles to the maturation process as it relates to faith and knowledge.
Faith as a concept is easy to understand. The knowledge I speak of accompanies the experience of knowing God’s word. As such, just like a mature adult, your behavior starts to be dictated by your experience, your knowledge. In other words, your decisions are affected and guided by what you know.
For the mature Christian, faith is easily expressed in words. However, deeds [or should I say actions] now have parameters set in stone due to the experience of faith. So, the more you know about God’s word and God’s will, the more responsive you should become in what you do, don’t do, say, don’t say, etc.
Forgiveness, for instance, is an example. The more you accept the truth of Christ in your life, the more mandatory it becomes to forgive those who have in some way ‘trespassed’ against you. A mature Christian knows if you don’t forgive your enemies, God will not forgive you.
How dare you not at least undertake the notion of forgiveness when Jesus paid the ultimate sacrifice so we all could be forgiven! Some people refer to this as knowing that you know that you know. It is a difficult process, however. It takes time. Maturity requires experience. And it is that experience that I’m saying challenges me from time to time to do the right thing.
For the mature Christian, it is purely a matter of knowledge that easily lets you know what the right thing is what you’re supposed to do, in all situations and circumstances. The more mature you become in your faith, the more evident it becomes in your behavior.
The thought process of the mature Christian is where I find myself these days. I guess you can say I am now a proponent of ‘you are indeed what you think.’ I believe faith does move mountains.
And as I see it start to move mine, I will hopefully and prayerfully be living proof of what they say about mustard seeds. Believe me, it’s a work in progress and I’m working on it every single day.
May God bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.