“Chirp, chirp.” The sound was so faint that I thought it was part of a television program I was watching. However, when I turned down the television, I still heard the sound. Was there a bird stuck in my fireplace chimney? I tipped over to my fireplace but did not see anything.
As the day continued, I began reading a book and forgot about the chirping. I again heard it but figured that it was just birds outside enjoying the sunny day.
When I checked for my mail, I noticed that there were many bird droppings on my front door. “How in the world did that get there?” I then looked closely behind my door wreath and was surprised to see a small clump of twigs attached to it.
Was that a bird’s nest on my door wreath? I quickly closed my front door and prayed for a strategy to get the wreath - and bird mess - off my front door. As much as I did not want to disturb the nest, it had to be moved.
My weapons of choice for this battle were household cleaning gloves, a broom and spray bottle filled with a homemade solution of vinegar, water and baking soda. When I gently lifted the wreath from its holder, at least three small birds flew out.
I stood back from wreath that now lay on the ground, amazed at the large size of the nest. “How long has that been on my door?”
A little disappointed that the birds had ruined one of my favorite door wreaths, I started to disinfect the door. It took me close to an hour to clean the door, porch and door mat. Perhaps I was feeling guilty about destroying the nest or maybe I was haunted by visions of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” but as I was cleaning, I kept looking over my shoulder making sure an army of angry birds wasn’t headed my way.
Once my door was clean and I was back inside my house, I heard some very loud chirping outside my front door. I worried about now being on the “Bird Hit List.” Would they get revenge on me by chirping outside of my window at all times of the morning? But secretly, I marveled at their boldness.
Those birds built a nest and had birthed baby babies without regard to whether they had permission. They did what came naturally. I think as we as Christians must have that same kind of boldness regarding our Godly purpose.
Matthew 6:26 reminds us to not worry. It reads “Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them.”
Instead of worrying and asking for permission to live in our purpose, we should trust God will take care of us as we follow His purpose for our lives.
Shewanda Riley is a Dallas-based author of “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.”
