Speed can kill, whereas a slower pace, a more deliberate pace, can be much more enlightening. At these times it is more important to be still rather than be quick to do something. Given the pace of what is going on in this world, things like prayer, peace, intimacy, personal, intimacy and balance take on new meaning when it comes to and through God.
I know you’ve heard many a preacher ask the question, “Do you have a personal relationship with God or Jesus?” Most people who profess to be Christian and are saved categorically say yes. I know I have. But do I really? This is when being still becomes very important. How do you get personal with another human being, let alone God?
Personal relationships are the result of a whole set of experiences, challenges and events. Once established, like it or not, personal becomes a permanent state between you and that person. The same is true between you and God.
You can’t be intimate with another being until you’ve become personal. Look at how many relationships start with what you fool yourself into believing is intimacy, only to discover later you’re trying to relate to a stranger. That can happen in your dealings with the Lord.
In order to become personal, you have to share at some level who you really are: flaws, faults, secrets, dreams and aspirations. And yes, maybe even sin. Like a close personal friend or lover, you also have to confide in the Lord and through Jesus know He’s listening.
When I slow down and deliberately still my consciousness, that’s when it really makes sense to pray. Prayer as we know is a personal conversation.
Intimacy can only be achieved by establishing a close personal relationship. A close personal relationship can only be established by a conscious consistent attempt to be transparent to someone else. Prayer is the vehicle by which one establishes a framework for spiritual intimacy (with God).
This appears to be the key to the peace and balance. I’m not saying this is easy. I’m saying God has a wonderful way of reminding us to be still. Stop playing around and listen. Better yet, open yourself to His hugs and kisses. Cry on His shoulders. Ask for His help. Recognize that His counsel, much like that of a good friend, is maybe not what you want to hear, but what you need to hear because it is grounded in unconditional love for you.
If I equate my relationship with God to my best relationships here on earth, then I’ve got some work to do. There are still conversations (prayers) to be had, things to reveal and guidance to follow. Jesus tells us being still is a good place to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.