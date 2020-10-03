The danger of taking this life for granted is not knowing or understanding how precious I am to the Lord and how relentless Satan is at using this world to destroy my relationship with the Almighty. I understand Satan wants to embarrass, humiliate and, like a scorned lover, hurt the Lord. What better way to do this than to steal something, degrade something, ruin something that the devil knows the Lord loves.
That would be me. In your case that would be you. Now if you add to that a casual view of life itself, you can see how easy it is to let the world destroy something it knows is priceless, but the owner doesn’t always see it that way.
I am vulnerable, sometimes a victim of my own careless attitude. Like a child who unknowingly wanders off into a swamp, he or she has no idea of the dangers lurking there. Injury and death are but steps away. That’s how I feel sometimes.
I know I’m in trouble. I know I’m lost. I know if I’m not vigilant and consistent, the devil will take me out and celebrate at the wake. I know I must be prepared. But sometimes I just don’t want to work that hard. I just want to be left alone.
Can you see how that frame of mind can get you killed? Can you see how that rather mundane thought can spell trouble?
The Bible is full of references to those who would be seduced, abducted, tricked and persecuted for not being true to the Word of God. God Himself expresses frustration at times about those who would willingly forget or unwillingly choose not to remember who He is and who they belong to. The consequences can be catastrophic.
So, what’s the answer when you’re just not feeling it? Get into the Word. What’s the solution to being lost in this world? Get into the Word. What’s the defense for Satan’s temptations? Get into the Word and form an offense of testimony.
There are some qualities that we all possess that arm us for this fight. Recognition, understanding, desire and discipline come to mind. Together, focused on the Word, they guarantee victory for God and humiliation for the devil. Sometimes it just takes the will to fight and the understanding that the war is over. We win.
If you don’t believe me, just ask Jesus. Better yet, just ask the devil. Remind him that you are a child of the most-high. Always was. Always will be. It’s a family love thing.
