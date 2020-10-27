How many people have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ? How about a personal relationship with the Almighty or perhaps a personal experience with the Holy Spirit?
Many of us can acknowledge and understand personal in the secular realm. We can all attest to personal relationships with other people. They are at times wonderful, painful and sometimes even traumatic, but you have to admit they are personal. In many instances these are the relationships that shape our character and define us as unique human beings. Not only do deep substantive personal relationships define us, they also can set a course for our lives long after they’re over.
Your relationship with your mother, brother, spouse, lover or friend leave lasting impressions, if not scars, that never leave us and have consequences for how we live and relate to others the rest of our lives. It is how we deal with and recover from personal relationships that allow us to eventually become who we really are. You are an extremely blessed person if you are able to share life’s spectacular moments with others. Most of us keep our most valued moments hidden in secret places to cherish as treasures or to despise them alone.
Isn’t it interesting that the road to enlightened salvation begins with a personal experience? Having had that experience, I can understand how that might be puzzling to those who have not. How can you have a personal experience, how can you have a personal relationship with the invisible, the untouchable, someone who has reportedly been dead for over two thousand years?
If you have had a real relationship with someone who is now deceased or who is no longer in your life, then you know, you too, can testify about the profound effect that person had on you as a human being. Even now, you respond to the knowledge of how that person might look upon certain behaviors you wouldn’t want any of us to know you engaged in. You know if that person would be proud of you or embarrassed for you or hurt with you.
That’s reality. That’s personal and that’s how it is with God. By faith in Jesus Christ, by belief in His godliness, by trying to live by His Word, by recognition of His deity, by understanding His sacrifice, by these things and much more do we begin this personal trip.
You can’t have a personal relationship with anyone until you truly understand and then respond to where he or she is coming from. Anything else is casual. Only a fool would claim a personal relationship with a stranger. How many times have you spent an ungodly amount of time with someone who turned out to be detrimental to your being?
We don’t know God because we seek Him not. We don’t know God because we haven’t studied Him, haven’t taken the time to get to know what He’s all about, haven’t shared haven’t gotten personal. A personal relationship is not achieved by casual contact. It requires effort. It requires time, yours and God’s.
He’s waiting for you to accept His offer that you are blessed and highly favored. He loves you unconditionally. He’ll handle the rest.
