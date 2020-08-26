God's covenant is an agreement, a promise between us and Him. If you have lived any at all, you've had people make promises to you that they had no intentions of keeping, failed miserably while trying to keep or didn't care whether they kept or not. You may even be a promise breaker rather than a promise keeper.
I've got to assume God, if anybody, keeps His Word. Therefore, it stands to reason that this covenant, this promise God made to Abraham, the one which Jesus came to fulfill, is one we should take to our graves as fact.
IfI understand the importance of keeping one's promises, then I should be extremely careful about making promises. It appears that the basis for spiritual belief is based on a simple promise.
To Abraham: "As for me, this is my covenant with you... you will be the father of many nations. I will make nations of you and kings will come from you. I will establish my covenant as an everlasting covenant between me and you and your descendants after you for generations to come, to be your God and the God of the descendants after you. Iwill be their God." Genesis 17:2-8.
From Jesus to the disciples, "This cup is the new covenant in my blood... for whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord's death until He comes." 1 Corinthians 11:25-26. Wow!
Remember this is God talking about His promise to us. Have you made any promises to Him lately, to yourself about Him, to anybody you love or, to someone who loves you? Have you kept those promises? Are you a covenant keeper or a covenant breaker? Can you count on yourself to speak the truth? Do you believe you when you talk?
This covenant thing is such a powerful concept because of the nature of its beginning. A promise is Godly. It has to be. The first promise was made to Adam and Eve. It all gets caught up in words and the power of words and the understanding of words – God's words, our words, words. They have incredible power, if only we understand them in the context of covenant. They are our vehicles for communicating with the original covenant maker.
I am, thus, accountable to a higher power for everything that I say. And guess what? So are you! Knowing this, my obligation is to emulate the following. "So shall my word be that goes forth out of my mouth." Isaiah 55:11. This covenant is a wonderful thing because God surely keeps His Word. If I am made in His image then honesty should be the stuff my promises are made of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.