Can we have a frank discussion about freedom?
The freedom I’m talking about is the freedom afforded to anyone who finds his or her way to Jesus the Christ. There is something quite liberating when you know or come to realize that you’ve been “set free’” as they say.
Have you ever thought about what that really means? The word, release, comes to mind, at least for me. Some claim relief. However you want to characterize it, the revelation of Christ as Lord and Savior removes the burdens and the barriers, we, as human beings, place upon ourselves. That’s why I think when people finally come to Christ, they are overcome by a new perspective on life, a truly enlightened one.
In a real sense addiction are cured, feelings are healed, guilt is removed, and insecurities are conquered, just to name few things when Christ enters the picture. One of the biggest things that takes place when Christ enters your life is that you are now able to overcome your fears. And if we’re honest with each other, we all have fears. I know I do or did. It can be the fear of being alone, or, of being ostracized, criticized, humiliated, or of not being accepted or rejected, or it’s the fear of dying. The knowledge of Christ in all these situations will cancel out the fear of them. That’s what people mean when they refer to being set free. It’s the freedom to know that you know that you know that you are who God made and not who the world tries to make you.
That’s how I’ve come to understand joy. In the context of the spiritual awareness of being blood bought and saved, I have been set free from fear, anger, greed, selfishness, pride, and personal self-doubt. Hopefully and prayerfully, these things have been replaced with integrity, honesty, faith and hope, truth, and the promise of everlasting life and yes, love above all else. One of the hardest things to understand in this life and then do is to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.
Without Christ in your life, I believe that concept of self-love is often distorted and, in some cases, perverted. Love with humility is an awesome thing. When love is set free within you, life does take on a whole new meaning. You no longer live in a pretense. Rather, you and I exist in the light of the truth. That truth again is we are who God made us to be and not what the world tries to make us. I can be who God destined me to be. You can too. You can then show the world you, and not what you think the world needs to see. I am who God made.
If that’s good enough for God, then it’s surely good enough for you. If not, bless you. I am free and it’s wonderful. Freedom is my gift from God, paid for by Jesus Christ. What you see is what you get, and I’m thrilled about that. Hopefully, you are too. May God bless and keep you always.
