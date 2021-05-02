My thoughts today center around mercy. The point is not the mercy you are supposed to give as a Christian, but the mercy you have received from the Lord. Biblically speaking, there numerous examples in the bible that show God is merciful. He forgives. Jesus is the penultimate symbol of God’s mercy. But, lest you be one of those who cannot relate to biblical stories and parables because they don’t have a bearing on your life, let’s keep our focus on the mercy God has bestowed upon you. Unless you’re perfect, I assume you can recall a time when God showed his mercy to you. But we don’t have to use your experience as an example – we can use mine.
I know that I’m still on the planet and able to appreciate life because of God’s mercy. What I also know is that even if I couldn’t – and, strictly speaking, I can – relate to the biblical side of this, I believe there’s a price for everything. Mercy is no exception.
“Speak and act as those who are going to be judged by the law (Moses) that gives freedom, because judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment.” James 2:12-13.
If you don’t know that being merciful should happen in the face of being judgmental, then you may not realize that your opportunity to be merciful happens at the very moment you judge others. Though I’m just assuming, again, that you’ve judged a few folks throughout your lifetime. If so, you might want to pay attention to what the bible is trying to tell you. For a Christian, being judgmental is a given; being merciful is its necessary byproduct. My bible tells me that we show mercy because we understand we have received it. Those who have “tasted” God’s mercy are prone to forgiving others, showing mercy towards them, and all because of an amazing thing called grace that God has shared.
If you get this and you gossip, turn your nose up or down, or stand in judgment of others, then I assume you know you’re playing with fire. This verse tells you that your turn is coming: judgment without mercy. The reality here is that your judgment (the cause) has a natural effect. God’s judgements have His. If you don’t understand this, then perhaps you haven’t really experienced God’s mercy to the extent you should. Your ego may be allowing the devil to convince you, despite the fact that you’ve made it this far by your own talents and attributes. This level of ignorance is unacceptable and dangerous, particularly if you call yourself a Christian. If you do understand this, and yet still have little mercy for others, then you have a bigger problem to deal with.
“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” Matthew 7:1-2.
This verse refers to the price we’d all have to pay if we don’t come to understand God’s mercy. I recognize this may not be easy to accept. However, if you’ve lived at all, it’s a lot easier when you remember what could have been – and we all know it could have been a lot worse. “Mercy triumphs over judgment.” I know I’ve assumed a lot here, and I shouldn’t. The way I’ve broken these ideas down works for me, and prayerfully, I hope it works for you. After seeking salvation, mercy uncovers eternity.
May God continue to bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.