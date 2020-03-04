The road to spiritual salvation is sometimes so obvious, so apparent that we just miss it. Like most of Jesus’ message, it doesn’t seem possible that by simply changing ones’ outlook, the kingdom is yours.
It is not always through guile and deceit that the devil works his evil. He can accomplish his goals if he can convince you that what is very important is of little matter and no consequence.
The single most important thing I can do to abide in God’s will is to possess love in my heart for God and my fellow man. That’s it? Yeah. That’s it!
If that’s as close to a guarantee as we can get, why are many of us hell-bent on doing the things that will insure our place at the table in hell’s kitchen? I personally think the concept of loving God is pretty easy to comprehend. It’s the loving your neighbor as yourself that’s causing the problem. The devil is having a field day on this one.
Count how many people you can’t stand at this very moment. Take your shoes off and add to your list those people, who if they died tomorrow, you would be among those who would say “good riddance.”
The devil has us so confused and dumbfounded on this issue that we can’t see that the hatred we harbor for others, the contempt we feel for people we don’t even know, masks an underlying reality that won’t allow us to love our neighbor. In actuality, we hate ourselves.
The devil has tricked us into hating the mirror image of us. Deep down inside we hate in others that which we might become, because we really don’t like what we have become. The devil knows man is not perfect, so he entices us into hating the imperfection of others, their flaws and faults, their weaknesses and shortcomings, all the while, being imperfect ourselves.
Isn’t it interesting that most people who claim being saved tell you they first had to realize that God through Jesus’ sacrifice loved them warts and all? The stories come from former drug addicts, adulterers, petty gossips, murderers and greedy self-absorbed takers in life, who wished they knew how to have a healthy, respectful, loving relationship with another human being.
One by one they, we, line up and confess that once we accepted that God indeed loves us, then and only then are we able to love ourselves and subsequently love others just like they are: all imperfect, all flawed children of God, all welcomed at His eternal table.
Once you accept that God resides in your own sinful soul, you can see God in others. God’s point is so simple: If He’s got it for you, the least you can do is have it for others. I love me and I ain’t got nothing but love for you too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.