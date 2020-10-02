A very large part of the Bible is devoted to Paul’s building of the early church at a time
Paul was who he was because of his unique one on one encounter with Christ. That encounter changed him and ultimately the world in which we live. If that be true, then our individual encounters with Christ should also have a profound effect on us and the world in which we currently live.
It is not unusual for new Christians to come under attack by old friends. It is also not unusual for new Christians to come under the attack of the world, since it is in the world where Satan has power. I think Paul’s good news is there is a place of refuge when this happens. He uses himself as an example to follow.
If I surrender my weaknesses to the power of Christ and subjugate my will to that of the Lord’s, then I become empowered to deal with whatever is thrown my way. Life, the Christian life, is funny that way. It places a bullseye on your back, designed to distinguish you from those non-believers around you.
Your faith also sets you up and apart to do great things in the name of Jesus Christ, my personal lord and savior. When the going gets extremely tough, check the human being Paul. Like Christ he’s been through and has experienced the worst that life has to offer. But because of his belief system, he’s experienced the best of God’s promises.
It’s like a refresher course and I just wanted to let you know where I go during difficult times. You might also find some answers there. In the eyes of God, one’s weaknesses are welcomed opportunities for God to show up and show out. Have you ever wondered why those who have been through so much are able to stand and witness for Christ? Reexamine the reality of God’s grace and you just might get your answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.