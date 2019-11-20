There is one sure way to absolutely get the devil’s attention and that is to begin to turn one’s life to Christ. You’ve probably heard many a pastor refer to a person’s lifestyle as an open invitation for the devil to gain access to his or her world. Supposedly, as long as you engage in the things and happenings of this world, Lucifer has no need to spend any energy dealing with the struggle for your eternal soul. Life’s trials and temptations alone are enough to sentence any one of us to an afterlife void of the Lord.
A life without spiritual purpose, a life without spiritual guidance, a life without faith is a life wandering aimlessly on a toll road headed straight to hell. The devil does not need to work to gain access to this life. He can merely wait at the toll booth gate and collect unsuspecting souls on their way by.
Maybe some of us could at least make the devil sweat just a little bit while he tries to manipulate our life’s circumstances to his will. On the other hand, a life grounded in spiritual purpose, imbued with integrity and anchored in faith instantly becomes a target for his bullets. Prayerfully, hopefully consistently, we should be trying to make Satan’s work harder by appealing to the Lord everyday to allow us to do His Will instead of our own.
Satan is coming for anyone who tries to hear and respond to God’s Word. Remember… “Some people are like seed along the path where the Word is sown. As soon as they hear it, Satan comes and takes away the Word sown in them.” Mark 4:15. If we know this, then what are we doing to arm ourselves against the inevitable onslaught of the evil one? “And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of the light.” Corinthians 11:14.
As a believer, you have a neon sign that shines brightly in all the kingdoms of this world and the next. It identifies you and alerts everyone around you about your soul’s true mission, which is to honor God.
Satan cannot stand the thought that your love for God supersedes his ability to wreck your world. I’m told that at one time he, too, loved the Lord dearly. He came, however, to love himself more.
Now if the devil has his way, he wants us to love ourselves and our things, our addictions more than we love God. And then, like him, try to make us shine a light on ourselves instead of God. Just know if that ever happens, feel for that toll booth token, because you’ve just bought your ticket straight to hell.
“For as I have often told you before and now (I) say again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, their God is their stomach and their glory is their shame. But our citizenship is in heaven…” Philippians 3:18-20.
I hope that you recognize the next trial or temptation headed your way is but a speck on a windshield, a splattered piece of nothing standing in your way on your way to your place with the Almighty. Any other consideration would be a mistake and an insult to God.
His highway is free. It doesn’t cost you anything to get on it.
