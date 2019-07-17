At the end of the day, any day, I sometimes wonder if many of us reflect on what we could have done to support a theory, a hypothesis, a professed belief that one is a man or woman of God. I’m talking about serious reflection that requires a definitive yes or no to the question, “Was this a good day for me in the eyes of the Lord?”
It’s not until I’m face down in prayer that I realize just how insulting I must have been to God on that day. I mean petty, pride-filled, maybe even condescending are good examples of how I might have acted on that day. The thought of being an active, giving, loving Christian may never have entered into any decision I made or act I performed.
Unfortunately, it’s only at the end of the day that I realize as far, as the Lord was concerned, this was a wasted day. Has this ever happened to you?
I’m coming to realize that this is the question to ask oneself on a daily basis, if walking the walk of faith is of issue with you. I’m not talking about “go to church on Sunday” faith walking. I’m talking about the “can anyone see Jesus in me?” kind of walking.
From a spiritual perspective, I believe we’re all God has here on earth. I mean you and me, we’re it! Through us the life and death and life of Jesus Christ will be fulfilled. The goal is to meet up with J.C. in heaven. We, who call ourselves Christian, have a covenant to keep. It involves a whole hell of a lot more than going to church on Sunday morning.
When the lights go out at night, I should know whether or not I have accomplished anything that resembles service to God. Or have I merely gone through the motions of life on automatic pilot? “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16.
I’m sure you understand the words. This is not confusing. Rather, it is as simple as faith itself. Belief in God is a verb. Forget what people say. Let’s take a look at what they do. From a divine perspective, let’s take a look at their hearts. When you pray, after all, isn’t that where God is?
The habit I’m trying to establish is to ask myself the question of works during the day when I have a chance to make a difference, rather than at night when it’s too late. It’s a chilling thought, or should I say a burning thought, to realize while in prayer you ain’t got a leg to stand on. A certain fear factor comes into play when you think through all of the things God could do to so undeserving a person as you. Yet He still showers us with blessing.
I’m reminded of Isaiah 6:8. “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us.’ Then I said, “Here am I! Send me.”
Some of us don’t need the hot coal on our lips to know what’s expected. Some of us need much more to get the message. At the end of day, recognizing that I’m all God has to work with, I’m trying to in all humility let God know I tried this day and hope it’s acceptable to Him. After a while I’m sure “oops, I forgot” even gets old to God.
