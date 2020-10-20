It must be hard for many of us to realize we’re in the middle of a battlefield. Satan wants me as a victory trophy, while God invites me to be a living testament to His eternal love. I don’t remember ever being so popular or valuable as to be the prize in such a high-stakes game of life and death, where my only weapon is my faith.
Satan will and does attack at any given moment. He is relentless in his pursuit, and often my guard is just not up. This is when the devil is at the top of his game.
When I’m consciously aware of things, I understand Satan wants to embarrass, humiliate and like a scorned lover hurt the Lord. What better way to do that than to steal something, degrade something, ruin something that the devil knows the Lord loves. Me and you.
It’s hard to consider myself as a pivotal piece in an eternal game of spiritual chess, a king or queen to one and a pawn to the other. Like a child who unknowingly wanders off into a swamp, he or she has no idea of the danger. Injury and death are but steps away. That’s how I feel sometimes.
I know I’m lost. I know I’m in trouble. If I’m not vigilant, the devil will take me out and celebrate at my wake. Therefore, much like the weekend athlete, I pretty much know I’ve got to train and be prepared. But some days I just don’t want to work that hard. I just want to be left alone.
Can you see how that can spell trouble? Can you see how that frame of mind can get you killed? The bible is full of references about those who would be seduced, tricked, abducted and persecuted for not being true to the Word of God. God Himself expresses frustration at times about those who willingly forget (selective memory) or unwillingly choose not to remember who He is and to whom they belong. The consequences can be catastrophic.
So what’s the answer when you’re not feeling it? What’s the answer to being lost in this world? What’s the defense for Satan’s temptations? Simple. Get into the Word. Get into the Word and strategize an offense and a defense of personal testimony.
Armed in this fashion, like Jesus in the desert, the devil cannot win. When you’re determined, you cannot be distracted. There are some qualities we all possess that arm us for this fight. Recognition, understanding, desire and discipline come to mind. Together they guarantee victory for God and humiliation for the devil. Sometimes it just takes a will to win.
