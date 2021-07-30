With the world is such a tumultuous state, I suppose one could say this is when your faith can and is severely tested. For some, tragic events and nightmarish acts might make you question the existence of the God we profess to believe in. I sometimes have to remind myself that most of the hell I’ve been through is a direct result of the choices I’ve made. I truly believe now that some of those choices were because God was never a part of my decision-making process. From that point of view, a Christian one, it appears that most of today’s tension in the world should get interpreted from looking at it in terms of radical religious behavior in the name of one God or another.
News media tend to generally ignore this and report to us conflicts around oil, land, political power and yes, even money. But, to me, many of those who die are killed by someone of a different faith. That faith or lack thereof, sanctions terrorists’ attacks, suicide bombers, righteous retaliation and sanctimonious justification. People can claim anything in the name of God. However, the God whom Christians serve, points us in another direction and therefore dictates a different course of action.
Jesus taught peace, love and understanding regardless of how trite that might sound to you. As contrived as you think that is, the Man was killed living a very public life predicated on love for fellow human beings and intolerance of institutionalized persecution, particularly church sanctioned discrimination. We all know the source of His strength in the midst of what He faced. My question to you is what is your source of strength in the midst of what you face in this world everyday? That is not a rhetorical question. I find myself in prayer asking God to give me wisdom to learn from whatever it is that I’m going through, good or bad. It doesn’t matter. Likewise, I’m also asking for wisdom to understand the insanity going on in the world in which we live. The end result is always the same. I’m led to put it all in the Lord’s hands. His divine will certainly supersede my secular understanding, and that is as it should be. I must admit to you though, that I do think many times that man has forced many of these issues and situations for the same reasons that I still find myself going through an occasional bout with hell; no God imbedded in the decision-making process.
When you do put God in the process however, peace (as in peace of mind) prevails because the outcome is known. I win based on my faith and acceptance of Jesus as Lord. The world could stand some rigorous training in this truth right about now. In the end, the outcome is already known. God wins and those who believe in Him are the only true victors.
May God bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.