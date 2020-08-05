One of the harder things for me to accept is the fact that worry has no place in God’s kingdom of believers. I’ve been told everything from worry being unchristian, to it actually being a sin. It’s difficult for me not get overly concerned at times about a lot of things in life that I have no control over. I have a tendency to worry, as if worrying alone will somehow improve the situation.
If you look at all of the chaos in the world today – political nonsense, overt racism, the pandemic – worry will surface in alone quiet moments. I do know better, but sometimes I just can’t help it. This is definitely a learning process for me, and I am sincerely trying to be a good student. Scripture says, “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?” (Matthew 6:27).
The remedy for worry has clearly been given to all of us. Rather than worry about anything, we should rely on the truth of Jesus Christ. All of my and your issues have already been dealt with through His sacrifice on the cross. As such, we should trust and not fret.
“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness and all things will be given you as well” (Matthew 6:33). Please pay attention to the next line: “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
I am learning to focus on the solution. Then I can understand the process by which to conquer the worry moment. I have created my own cheat sheet, and it goes something like this: “Do not be anxious about anything, but by everything, by prayer, by petition with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Philippians 4:6).
I try to remember to do this and then let it go. I find if I do it enough times, it becomes habit forming, and this is a habit to relish. I’m a hands-on kind of student. Don’t tell me. Show me. By virtue of this biblical demonstration reinforced by repetition, I think I’m finally getting it.
Stop trying to figure my way out of things on my own. That is a recipe for failure and frustration. The real truth is to allow God to figure into all of my decision making and follow what is revealed. I have a friend who calls this “guided decision making.” Stop, think, pray. Hand it over, and let it go.
