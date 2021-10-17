The St. Louis metropolitan area’s diverse religious communities faced the same challenges the world has over the past months.
A global pandemic. Separation and loneliness. Racial inequity and hate crimes. Political polarization. Through it all, religious communities have offered strength, hope and healing, provided space for people to reflect and grieve and advocated for human dignity.
The Interfaith Partnership of Great St. Louis will celebrate improving lives and strengthening community during its annual dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Hindu Temple of St. Louis’s Cultural and Education Center, 725 Weidman Rd., Manchester, Missouri. A livestream of the event will begin at 8 p.m.
This year's annual fundraiser dinner, with the theme “Overcoming Adversity Together,” is hosted by the Buddhist, Hindu, and Sikh communities. In 2019, more than 500 people attended the event.
Interfaith Partnership, “is a vibrant interfaith community that includes both lay people and clergy, represents 34 different religious and ethical communities,” according to Rev. Jim Poinsett, Interfaith Partnership STL executive director.
The event will include a communal vegetarian langar meal that is prepared by the Sikh community and an educational program highlighting cultural and religious aspects of the host communities.
In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask except while eating.
Interfaith Partnership will honor Maryl Walters, CSB, of the Church of Christ, Scientist and Swami Chetanananda of the Vedanta Society of St. Louis with Lifetime Interfaith Achievement awards for their years of service and activism in the St. Louis interfaith community.
Poinsett said the main benefit of sponsorship will be “partnering in IPSTL’s critical work of bridging divisions, fostering relationships, and building a St. Louis region where all can flourish together as neighbors.”
There is still time to buy seats, sign up for virtual tickets or donate a sponsorship by going to www.interfaithstl.org/celebrate.
Tickets cost $100 per person for those attending the dinner and $100 per household to watch livestream from home. Sponsorships range from $250 to $2,500 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.