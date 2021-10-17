A festive gathering will again be a part of the Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis annual fundraising dinner, like in 2019 when 500 guests attended. Hosted by the Buddhist, Hindu, and Sikh communities, the 2021 dinner is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Hindu Temple of St. Louis’s Cultural and Education Center, 725 Weidman Rd., Manchester, Missouri.