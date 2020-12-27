I recognize we recently observed the festivals of Christmas and Kwanzaa. And we will celebrate the New Year on Friday.
One of the next widely celebrated holidays will be Easter, the most religious holiday on the Christian calendar. Easter celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Churches are often decorated with white lilies and other spring flowers. Families gather for festive meals, often eating ham or lamb, and buy new clothes for the family.
Easter in 2021 falls on April 4, the same date that Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
On April 4, 1968, King was fatally shot while standing on the balcony outside his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
Christians believe that Jesus Christ was sent by God the Father to live among us, to show us perfect love. Many Christians and non-Christians believe that King was sent by God to lead a nonviolent movement to achieve equality for African Americans and poor people in the United States.
What does this tell us? Have we progressed in the past 53 years, or are we trapped with the same problems we faced in 1968?
I think by writing this column it will give the clergy and civil rights and human rights activists time to prepare sermons, activities and programs maybe to combine a celebration or celebrations to properly commemorate both; the celebration of the holy day of Easter, and to pay respect to the memory of a man who used the power of words and acts of nonviolent resistance, such as protests, grassroots organizing and civil disobedience to achieve seemingly-impossible goals.
So, on April 4, 2021, plan for an action to preserve personal, family, and community relationships and that raises awareness of the role the church and other cultural, civil rights and civic organizations have played in observing the date.
You may watch the "Bernie Hayes Show" Saturdays at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 5:30 pm on NLEC-TV Ch. 24.2
Hayes may be reached by email at: berhay@swbell.net, or on Twitter: @berhay.
