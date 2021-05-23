Bishop T.D. Jakes warns that churches have stopped listening to congregations and become more “tribalistic,” in his newest book Don't Drop the Mic: The Power of Words Can Change the World
"I think that the Church has become deaf,” he said on Billy Hallowell’s "The Edifi Podcast.
“And in so doing, we're so busy teaching and talking. And we have our lines down pat and our talking points down, [but] we're not listening.”
America is suffering because political leaders, as with church leaders, are failing to listen.
“They're so busy fighting between the right and the left, that they can't hear the people they represent. It seems not to matter what the people think anymore," he said.
Jakes noticed that people in the church are "tribalistic," wherein they "stay on [their] tribe."
"Tribalism always leads to war. Always. You have to break down the wall and not build walls between us, but draw circles around us and begin to talk,” he said.
“I'm talking about actually becoming friends with people. It's hard to hate somebody you understand."
An important lesson in Drop the Mic is that change does not come from influential people but from ordinary individuals, Jakes explained.
But “a person can never be a ‘great communicator’ unless he or she is a great listener."
This is also key to churches becoming more relevant in their respective communities.
"Before we teach them, let's listen,” he said.
“Because I think there's a huge disconnect between the sanctuary and the solar orbit that it encircles. And that difference makes a difference in how we approach the Great Commission."
"I think the first thing we need to do is go on an expedition and go beyond the borders of the safety of our sanctuaries and finally fulfill the Matthew 28:19 commission to go into all the world," he declared.
Dad, daughter authors
Sarah Jakes Roberts, T.D. Jakes’ daughter, also has a new book, Woman Evolve, climbing the bestseller list.
She told Essence that her work “is not just a book.”
“It's a command that every woman will have to answer at some point in their life. Will I stay stuck, or will I dare to evolve?"
Roberts said many women, including herself, have thought that moving on from an adversity is pretending that something never happened.
“A lot of times we think that we are evolving because we just moved on past what happened,” she said.
“But true evolving is when we take the time to gather every piece of ourselves, shattered as it may be, broken or disappointed as it may be, hopeful as it may be, and say, ‘What do I do with what I have left?’”
Woman Evolve also explores the theme of women being open and honest about their feelings – especially with their children.
“I do feel like when we don't see, especially as children, images of our mothers taking time to take care of themselves, then when we become adults, we have no point of reference for that,” she explained.
“And so even though it means that I have to take off a cape and let them know that I don't have it all together all of the time.
“My prayer is that in doing that, it gives them permission, when they are walking in my shoes in whatever capacity, that is, to be able to choose themselves. Where they will be able to say, ‘That's what Mommy meant when she said that she was tied. I get it now.’”
And who was the first woman who could have used Woman Evolve in her life? Eve.
“Making her mistake in the Garden of Eden, Eve became the first woman to deal with rebuilding her life in the aftermath of her past and Eve knew better, but she didn’t do better,” Roberts said.
T.D. Jakes’ Dallas-based The Potter's House church has 30,000 members and 50 ministries. The New York Times listed him as "One of the Nation's Most Influential & Mesmerizing Preachers."
Sarah Jakes Roberts is a pastor, motivational speaker, author and media personality.
