The first Missouri Black Leadership Summit took place on Thursday, April 22 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Attendees arrived from Kansas City, St. Louis, Jefferson City, Columbia, Fulton, Sikeston, other areas of the state to discuss disparities in education, access to health care and criminal justice reform. The purpose of the summit was to bring together Missouri’s Black leadership representing clergy, business, health care and criminal justice, with the goal of reaching a collective consensus on the aforementioned topics. The consensus would then be presented to Black legislators as a guidepost to desirable legislative action and political policy. The summit was facilitated with the help of Missouri Sen. Steve Roberts Jr. and hosted by the Ecumenical Leadership Council of Missouri.
The Missouri Black Leadership Summit was created to develop a consensus on issues of critical importance to the state’s Black population, which according to the most recently released census is estimated at 11.8%. In St. Louis and Kansas City, 21% of Blacks live below the federal guidelines for poverty. High school graduation rates in St. Louis and Kansas City have fallen dangerously below the state average of almost 90%. Last year, the St. Louis homicide rate reached a 50 year high of 262. According to Bishop Lawrence Wooten, president of the Ecumenical Leadership Council of Missouri—St. Louis Chapter, those statistics can only be described as an undeclared pandemic in the Black community. He further stated, “Black leaders in Missouri need to organize and have regular contact with Black legislators, Black media and the Black church. We need to know each other and learn how to work together to improve the general condition of Missouri’s Black communities, whether they live in the “bootheel,” Kansas City, St. Louis, Jefferson City or any place in the state of Missouri.”
The Black Leadership Summit addressed education through a presentation from Michael “Mike” Jones; the disparity in health care, presented by Dr. Kanika Turner-Cunningham; and criminal justice reform, presented by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.
The summit ended with the agreement that a regular agenda between Missouri’s influential Black leaders and Black legislators be established. One of the more immediate concerns was Medicaid expansion. The legislators explained that if the Ecumenical Leadership Council and other Black organizations, brought a few busloads of people up to the capitol when Medicaid is being debated, it could positively affect the outcome of the vote to expand Medicaid.
Those attending the summit included all five of Missouri’s Black state senators which includes Barbara Washington (KC); Brian Williams (St. Louis); Angela Mosley (St. Louis); Karla May (St. Louis) and Steve Roberts Jr. (St. Louis). In addition, Rep. Ashely Bland Manlove, Chairperson of the Legislative Black Caucus; Rep. Mike Person; Rep. Jay Mosley and Joe Palm, Chief of Minority Health were in attendance. Plans are currently being discussed for the Second Missouri Black Leadership Summit.
Those interested in more information are invited to send an email to Clarence@Blackchurchstl.org.
