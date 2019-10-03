Minister Fred Wilson will speak at San Francisco Temple Christian Assembly Church’s 5th annual Men’s Conference on Sunday, October 13 at the 10:30 a.m. service.
Wilson has been charged with 53 felonies (with 30 convictions), been imprisoned in Maximum security seven times and never thought he would escape a live of criminal activity.
He was born and raised in St. Louis. He recalls attending Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church as a youth with his parents, who would later divorce. “That’s when I began seeking approval,” he said.
“Many people think that individuals who use and sell drugs, as I did, simply have those problems, but actually, the problem starts before their habit or addiction begins. The problem starts within the person and, unless the individual gets to the root of the problem, there is little hope for positive and productive change.”
He was out of prison and living in a halfway house when he attended Lively Stone Apostolic Church one night.
“I went to church that night and Mother Scott (wife of Pastor Alphonso Scott) worked with me directly on the alter and I was filled with the Holy Spirit, just as promised in Acts 2:38, with the evidence of speaking in tongues,” Wilson said.
He began working, serving God. He had a new apartment, a new car and was even engaged to be married. But then he began to think negatively, and feelings of low self-esteem returned and ultimately sabotaged his relationship with Christ.
Finding himself back in prison, he said, “I was comfortable and had lost the fear of doing sin and of going to hell. I was on the top tier of the prison while the Crips and Bloods were fighting on another below.”
Then something happened in his life again.
“I remember telling Jesus, ‘I don’t love you or your mother Mary. I don’t love myself,” he said. “Right then I saw a vision of a Being and two arms came out and a voice said, ‘I came down to Earth through 42 generations because I love you.’”
Stunned, he asked Jesus to teach me how to love and how to change his character. “And that is when I received the revelation that Jesus is God,” he said.
Wilson came to understand, as he grew, that truly accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior of his life is what is known as “salvation” and that the essence of salvation is integrity. And with integrity, Wilson has been able to get to the root of his problems and has learned to surrender and submit to God’s authority, enabling him to escape a life of criminal behavior and begin to live out God’s purpose for his life.
“I remember being at New Beginnings Church, under the leadership of Pastor Herman Gantt, and asking God to teach me how to be a husband because I wanted to find a wife,” he said. He believed the word of God which states in Proverbs 18:22: “He that findeth a wife, findeth a good thing and obtaineth favor of the Lord.”
As a result of his prayers and his faith in God, he found his wife, Queen Wilson, who he has been married to now for over three years.
“I believe having a father in the home, especially a Kingdom man (a man who follow Christ), is important” he said. And believing that divorce results in post-traumatic stress, Wilson strongly feels this needs to be addressed. And he knows from personal experience (with three previous marriages and seven children affected) that learning to be a Kingdom man, who embodies integrity and a strong sense of responsibility, can help reduce the trauma that many of our youth and mothers experience.
Wilson is now committed to helping the Lord build more Kingdom men.
Some of the people who have helped him find his identity in God are his current pastor and first lady at the Lighthouse Church of Independence, Bishop Rodney and Reverend Candice Bartlow; Bishop Alton Davis Jr. of True Redemption Center Church, St. Louis; Pastor Jeff Johnson, Circle of Lights Church, St. Louis; Bishop Ken Hardin Sr.; Pastor Ray Price; and Minister Mike Anders (Bro. Boogie) of Family of Faith Missionary Baptist Church of Ferguson.
He also gives a special thanks to his wife for her constant support.
And finally, Wilson thanks Bishop and Senior Pastor Luther J. Blackwell Jr., Elder Lysanders Ivy (a long-time friend and mentor) and the San Francisco Temple congregation for allowing him to lift up the name of Jesus and to help build the Kingdom of God.
Being grateful for what God has done for him (transforming his life) motivates Minister Wilson to seek God according to the promises found in two of his favorite scriptures (1 Cor 15:58 and Joshua 1:9). His salvation, deliverance and fellowship with God have enabled him to become a true husband, a better father and a “fisher of men” (Matthew 4:19).
Also, as a result of his transformation he works a licensed substance abuse and mental health specialist recovery coach for two behavioral health organizations in the Kansas City area, as a volunteer certified mentor for the State of Kansas Department of Corrections, as a volunteer providing church services at a minimum-security prison, as a mentor in a maximum-security prison and as a minister at the Lighthouse Church of Independence.
And he says all of this has been made possible because he fully surrendered his life to Christ.
The theme for this year’s Men’s Conference is “The fight is on!” It begins Friday, October 11 with a 7 p.m. service that features Minister DeMingo Loggins. On Saturday the focus will be on health, featuring two chiropractors, Dr. Xaivier Tipler Sr. and Dr. Edgar Everett III of Proficient Chiropractic with a Continental breakfast that begins at 8 a.m. In the closing day, Minister Fred Wilson will speak at the 10:30 a.m. service.
San Francisco Temple Christian Assembly Church is located at 10191 Halls Ferry Rd. All are welcome.
