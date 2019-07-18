The historic Central Baptist Church will celebrate the official installation of its 14th senior pastor, Reverend Anthony L. Riley, during two special events on Friday, July 19, and Sunday, July 21 at Central Baptist Church, located at 2842 Washington Blvd.
The Installation Service will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 with guest preacher Reverend Jerry M. Carter Jr., senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown, New Jersey.
The Installation Worship will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, July 21 with guest lecturer Reverend Brianna K. Parker, curator and founder of Black Millennial Café in Dallas, Texas and guest preacher Reverend Timothy W. Sloan, senior pastor at The Luke Church in Humble, Texas.
Riley left his position as executive pastor at The Luke Church – where he had leadership responsibilities for staff, associate ministers and diaconate, strategic initiatives and managed a multi-million dollar budget – to join Central Baptist Church.
Since arriving in St. Louis in March, Pastor Riley has already spent time meeting with church members and business and civic leaders to better understand the needs of the community and how he can make an impact.
“Through these events, we want St. Louisans to know that Central Baptist Church is a great place to worship and is fully committed to moving our region forward by creating opportunities for individuals and families to grow spiritually, socially and educationally,” says Reverend Alice C. Price, Central Baptist’s executive pastor.
In addition to local guests, friends, family and colleagues of Pastor Riley will travel from Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas to St. Louis to celebrate his installation as senior pastor. The Voices of Central (choir), led by Reverend Christopher J. Watkins, will also be featured at both events. Central is prepared for record-breaking attendance.
Riley will be Central’s 14th senior pastor in its 173-year history. He fills the role most closely associated with Rev. Robert C. Scott, who led Central Baptist from 1999-2016 and is now the senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rev. Traci D. Blackmon said of Scott that he “helped establish that church as a prophetic manifestation of the Gospel in a neighborhood where the radical love of Jesus was desperately needed, not only on Sundays, but through the week.” When he left Central Baptist, it had some 1,500 congregants on the roll, with 750-900 people attending church on Sundays between the two services.
Central Baptist Church is a purpose-driven church creating purpose-living disciples engaging in five-star ministry for building the kingdom of God. The ministry of Central Baptist Church is grounded in the life, crucifixion, resurrection, ascension, and return of Jesus Christ. As a historic urban African-American Baptist Church, Central’s approach to kingdom building is biblically based and holistic. Central faithfully serves humanity and develops disciples spiritually, physically, emotionally, culturally, socially, and financially
Its motto is “Making Disciples…Transforming Lives.”
All are welcome to attend the two, freewill offering, public events at Central Baptist Church, located at 2842 Washington Blvd., Saint Louis, Missouri 63103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.