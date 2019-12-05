Orchestrating Diversity: El Sistema St. Louis will present a holidays concert of Baroque and Classic music at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8 at the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 826 Union Blvd.
The concert will begin with the 2nd Suite from Handel's popular “Water Music.” Next, Brandon Bennett, 14, the principal cellist, will be accompanied by Justin Collins, a cello major at Lawrence University, in the Vivaldi “Concerto in G Minor for 2 Cello and Strings.”
The program then continues with a charming Classic period piece. The term “Harmoniemusik” was used to designate music transcribed for a wind ensemble. Bassoonist and composer Johann Christoph Stumpf created such a piece on Mozart's opera "La Clemenza di Tito" for the Parisian audiences of the 1790s. The wind players will perform excerpts from this suite.
And the concert will close with the masterpiece of the late Baroque, the “Brandenburg Concerto Nr. 1” by Johann Sebastian Bach.
The young people in the Urban Youth Orchestra have spent the last months learning appropriate Baroque performance techniques, adjusting to the unequal temperament used in Bach's time and even tuning a bit higher as the best research suggests was done in Bach's Germany.
Orchestrating Diversity is a stand-alone social change through music education program of the Lemp Neighborhood Arts Center, a 501(C)3 non-profit. Since 2008 it has offered this El Sistema program as part of its mission to encourage and support the intellectual, social, creative, and emotional growth of St. Louis youth, especially those from underserved communities.
“As the title suggests, we see racial inequity and failure to sustain diversity as the obstacle to our growth as a city,” organizers stated. “In addition to the orchestra, we also offer younger students our Junior Urban Music Program, JUMP, at the Messiah Community Center. Both programs are provided free of charge to all and are offered year-round, with 8-week summer camps.”
As for the December 8 concert, organizers asked, “What better way to spend a winter afternoon than listening to graceful music from the Baroque period performed in the rich acoustics of a wonderful turn-of-the-century church?”
A $5 donation is appreciated. There is parking off of Kensington behind the church, located at 826 Union Blvd. For more information, visit https://www.lemp-arts.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.