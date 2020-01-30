Rev. Cassandra Gould marching with other clergy

The following statement was signed by more than 60 clergy leaders.

We, the undersigned clergy, stand in unequivocal support of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and call upon St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other elected officials to stand with her and demand the St. Louis Police Officers Association to stop the attacks against her.

One of the definitions of justice is “the use of authority and power to uphold what is right, just or lawful.” As the first African American to lead the Circuit Attorney’s Office in St Louis or any prosecutor’s office in the State of Missouri, Gardner has stood as a stalwart for this ideal. She upholds the belief that it is a fundamental right for all human beings to be treated fairly and with all deliberate speed, even and especially those who have historically treated unfairly and experience systemic oppression.

In a city fraught with poverty and lack of opportunities, she intentionally focused on low-level, non-violent offenders whose main offenses are rooted in poverty. In so doing, she sought to make sure the bail system was fair and not focused on extracting from those who have little to give. She seeks to be fair and equitable with members of the most vulnerable wards in the City of St. Louis, taking a posture of preventative measures so that young men and women will not end up in her office simply for being poor and segregated.

In examining her work and her compassion, we believe her decisions are biblically rooted and illustrated by “true judgments, kindness, and mercy” (Zechariah 7:9 ESV).

As a black woman who shattered the racial glass ceiling, Gardner has been plagued by accusation, racism, sexism, and a complete lack of support from the Mayor’s Office. She has been consistently met with the ire and systemic racism that has been the cornerstone of criminal justice in the City of St. Louis. It is a system that has been skewed in unfair treatment and scales of justice that are unbalanced and racially biased.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association continues to target her and is unrelenting in its attacks against her personhood. It is not just shameful but also unconscionable. It is a sad reality when a duly elected official has to sue the police department and the city for their blatant acts of racism against the citizens they were sworn to serve and protect. We stand with her and denounce all public and private acts of aggression and attacks.

Gardner exemplifies what St. Louis should and could be as she demonstrates her belief in restorative justice as evidenced in her forensic examination of prior cases, the Workhouse, and the cash bail system. It is apparent that the powerful status quo sees her as a threat to the system of peonage that funded certain parts of the city at the expense of neighborhoods north of Delmar. Every attack is an attempt to maintain the St. Louis of Dred Scott, the St. Louis of enslavement, the St. Louis of mass incarceration of black bodies and to widen and sustain the Delmar Divide.

We, the undersigned clergy, stand with Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner. Gleaning from our diverse readings of sacred texts, we believe in fairness and an opportunity for restoration to those most vulnerable among us. The definition of justice as “the comprehensive well-being of all” compels us to speak out against a system that targets this African-American woman.

To sign-on in support of Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, visit  http://bit.ly/StandForKim.

Rev. Cassandra Gould is the Religious Affairs director for the Missouri NAACP State Conference.

Reverend Antona Brent Smith

Rev. Dr. Cassandra Gould       

Pastor Larita Rice-Barnes                   

Sister Mary Ann McGivern, SL                

Ira Sanders                            

Reverend Jacquelyne Tyler                   

Rev. Dr. K Evangeline Frye                   

Reverend Christine Pennington-Stancil           

Rev. Barbara Gadon                       

Rev. Krista Taves                       

Rev. Roger Bertschausen                    

Cory Lovell                           

Rev. Molly Housh Gordon                   

Rev. Dottie Matthews                       

Evangelist Regina Dodson                   

Reverend Darryl Commings                   

Rev. Dr. Teresa Danieley                   

Minister Reginald McNichols                   

Reverend Brenda Jones                   

Reverend Rebecca Ragland                    

Rabbi Susan Talve                       

Retired Presiding Elder C. Jessel Strong            

Rev. Beth Svriven                       

Reverend Bridget Mitchell                   

Rev. Dr. Heather Arcovitch                   

Rev. Julie Taylor                       

Pastor Clinton Stancil                       

Reverend Lois Yatzeck                    

Reverend Darryl Gray

Reverend Potia Henry, Father Gerald Kleba                       

Bishop Servant Pastor Von D. Smith               

Reverend Kimberley Woodruff               

Reverend Maureen Dickmann               

Reverend Rodney Francis                    

Rev. Audreia Alexander                   

Rev. Traci Blackmon                       

Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart                   

Rev. Anthony McPherson                   

Rev. E Grisom                           

Rev. Dr. (Pastor) Emmett Baker, Jr.               

Executive Supply Pastor Sekinah Hamlin           

Reverend Dionne Boissiere                   

Rev. Dr. Valerie Bridgeman             

Rev. Dr. Leslie Copeland Tune               

Rev. Rachel Williams-Glenn                     

Reverend Margaretta Smith Narcisse           

Associate Minister Rev. Darlene Easley           

Reverend Christopher Ware                   

Rev. Dr. Karen Anderson                   

Rev. Dr. Deb Krause

Rev. Clyde Crumpton

Rev. Dr. Robert Hill

Archbishop Michael West Sr.

Lay Supporters

Dr. Christi Griffin                       

Nathan Maul

Felicia Reece

Deborah Mason

Estella Shockley                    

